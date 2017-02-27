Bush part Two

I thought we were supposed to learn about history so that we don't repeat it. I don't see anything different about his game plan. Trump sounds like he's pulling from the GW play book which was really orchestrated by the mob behind the presidency. All that's missing from this go around is Dick Chaney. Cut the EPA, Cut Medicare and Medicaid cut, all the programs that actually do make America Great and then build up the military to sell more guns? Guns have become the new oil. Keep the world in turmoil so that the rich can stay rich. We are too busy trying to stay alive to have a good life. As long as the average people are working so hard to try and survive the 1% can continue on their merry way of looting an robbing. They wave the bible and tell you about how conservative they are yet the commander of grief has been married 3 times to beauty queens two of which he had to import. How conservative can that possibly be? His own preacher is a money grubbing televangelist. I wouldn't be surprised if she had a mail order ministry certificate off the internet. I'm still trying to figure out how he got elected.