BUSH years are back again

I seem to recall this happening as Bush Jr. Took office. All the regulations were removed tax cuts put in place and many rich people got richer. The economy did a nose dive as people like Trump pillaged the country. Clearly we never learn. Fooled by the promise that he's going to make America Great? for who? Notice how many of his cronies vanished into the wood work. Eight years of financial rape until they burst the bubble. Maybe the Obama economy wasn't the greatest but it wasn't the one that left so many without homes and jobs. How much money do these people need to satisfy themselves? Why is it the poorest of America falls for and votes for these financial rapists? Subliminal suggestion is how Trump campaigns he repeats things multiple times, never says any one thing long enough to bore you. Hype, speculation and cheerleading into poverty. Keep the poor in confusion and ruin make them too busy to figure out how to climb out of financial ruin so they don't have time to bother with those that are ripping them off. While they deregulate the financial system watch how they take money, notice I didn't say make money. Everyone seems to have forgotten AIG. Bernie Madoff would still be making money if they had not imploded the system. Look at what went on during the Bush years and brace yourself for round 2.