Death of a Nation

Cutting of the EPA because it's over regulated is like saying we have no desire to live. If you are at least 40 years of age then you can recall the air pollution warnings in major cities. Now look there are more clear days than ever before. Renewable energy is the way to go it's not a liberal thing its a smart thing. The logic that other countries are not following suit so why should America is moronic thinking. If America is great than it must lead my example. Clearly Trump does not care about the future of his children and their children. Money can not buy clean air. Why does the pipeline have to go under the water in North Dakota? Why can't it go around? If he's so gun ho for America then why is he pushing for Canadian Shale that it is going to be exported? Imaginary jobs that will be short lived after the pipe is completed. Maybe everyone needs to go to Mar-a-Lago and pee in Trumps pool? or throw some oil in it and watch him cry like a baby as he tries to clean up his own environmental disaster. This is a man who has his fathers millions and buys golf courses so that others will play with him. It's like the kid with the ball at the park. Spoiled rotten fat and lazy.